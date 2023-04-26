U.S. dollar falls as April business activity indexes miss expectations

The U.S. dollar fell in late trading on Monday after the release of a weak Dallas Fed manufacturing index report and the Chicago Fed survey of economic conditions activity index. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.46 percent to 101.3522 in late trading. In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1.1045 U.S. dollars from 1.0976 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was up to 1.2482 U.S. dollars from 1.2430 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 134.2900 Japanese yen, higher than 134.2030 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar fell to 0.8880 Swiss franc from 0.8931 Swiss franc, and it fell to 1.3539 Canadian dollars from 1.3548 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar fell to 10.2489 Swedish Krona from 10.3126 Swedish Krona.