I really admire and love Noor Hasan: Nawal Saeed

Showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed sang praise for her close friend and ‘cheerleader’ Noor Hasan in her latest outing on ‘Good Morning Pakistan’.

The ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ star, along with actors Noor Hasan, Sunita Marshall, Fatima Effendi, Yasir Nawaz and Agha Ali, was seated with prominent host Nida Yasir on the Eid special episode of her morning show on ARY Digital.

During the outing, Saeed said that she loves and admires Noor and the whole of her circle is aware of it.

“Everybody knows that I really, really admire him and love him as a person and he is someone with whom I can share any and everything – be it my deepest secret or happiness,” she shared.

“Recently when he was in Islamabad, I felt like my life was incomplete and soon when he came back, I told him that I really missed him,” the celebrity added. “But I love him as a person, as a human being, more than anything else.”

Sharing the screen-recorded clip on her official Instagram handle, Nawal Saeed tagged the fellow celebrity and wrote, “This Eid tell all your cheerleaders that they matter x love you buddy.”

The ‘Berukhi’ actor took to the comments section of the post and replied, “I’m fortunate to have you in my life! May God always bless you!”