Humayun Saeed names Iman Ali’s striking personality trait

Actor Humayun Saeed said his fellow celebrity Iman Aly is an outspoken but honest individual. He appeared on the ARY Digital show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ as a guest with fellow actors Iman Aly, Ayesha Omer, Sonya Hussyn and Sara Loren.

In the show, he shared his opinions about his fellow actors. When asked about Iman Aly, he said she is an outspoken individual. He called it a positive thing as the actor does not shy from saying what is on her mind.

She was asked about her opinion of the ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ star, she said he is respectful towards Samina Humayun Saeed.

Moreover, he said Ayesha Omer never speaks ill of her fellow celebrities and is friends with everyone. He went on to say that Sonya Hussyn does her job happily.

The ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ star claimed Sara Loren has all the qualities which make her a good person. He said she never gets tired from work.

Host Nida Yasir asked the actors what they think of him. Sonya Hussyn said she never found the latter angry as he knows how to handle any situation.

Moreover, Ayesha Omer said Humayun Saeed is a joyous person who cares about people and never reveals their secrets. Sara Loren said she found Humayun Saeed a good person when she worked in their dramas.