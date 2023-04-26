Dwayne Johnson’s daughters give him a pink makeover

Just another day in the life of a doting girl dad. So when Dwayne Johnson’s youngest daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4, wanted to give their father a makeover, The Rock was game. The result? Think pink.

“No, I don’t need more makeup,” the Jungle Cruise actor captioned a March 24 Instagram video, showing the eldest of the two girls painting his entire head with bright pink lipstick. “I think I’m good. I really have the feeling I’m good.” A black painted curly mustache, goatee and unibrow completed the Marvel’s Vision-like look. Dwayne captioned the clip, “Daddy can we give you a makeover? No baby, daddy has a zoom meeting in 10min. PLEASE it’ll be quick! Ok, but make it quick but only do my nails and make me look handsome.”

The star continued, “Zoom meeting canceled. My two tornadoes point and laugh uncontrollably with no mercy judgement. I spend an hour TRYING to scrub lipstick off my head and face – unbeknownst to me – this s–t stains the skin. Hey they’ll be a time down the road when this stuff won’t matter to them anymore, so sign me up – daddy’s in: #MaybeIDoNeedBlender?”