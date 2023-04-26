Worth of Human Life

With the death toll in Swat twin blasts rising to 17 on the heels of a tragic raid in Lakki Marwat, the lives of those living in Pakistan are clearly the most liquidated asset. At least 57 others have sustained critical injuries while the state is still scratching its head, looking clueless in all directions for any possible explanation. Even though news reports suggest electrical failures and there are no signs of nefarious agenda here, we cannot make light of the resurgence of the terror outfits busy sucking the blood of defenceless civilians and those standing in the line of fire.

The maiden press conference by the new Director-General of the ISPR has emphasised the military’s focus on rooting out terrorism. All well and good, but how to make sense of worrisome statistics crying the phenomenal rise of 31 per cent in the use of explosive weapon use by non-state actors? One can’t help but wonder whatsoever became of the very public display of locals’ reservations against the influx of weapons in the Swat Valley for the last year or so!

The answer remains the same as before: focus on the elimination of terror hotspots without any discrimination, without any olive branches. However, would a government so overwhelmed with fighting political fires find the courage to present a united, thundering front? Some in Islamabad hold the looming shadows of economic collapse responsible for rattling Pakistan’s flimsy door. But, the situation ceases to be pure economics when those at the helm of the affairs dabble in double standards when it comes to the denunciation of terrorism. Why is it that lives lost in the major cities are treated as national tragedies while those on the fringe are taken as nothing more than collateral damage? Going by the chequered record of releasing hundreds of detained (even convicted) members of the Pakistani Taliban, the masses have been forced to accept every assurance about their safety with a pinch of salt. If the authorities could prioritise small political gains then, what can stop them from making merry on yet another about-turn on the security narrative? As they happily closed their eyes, the vultures took their time in deciding when to swoop down and feed on the carcass of hapless millions. The discomfort hangs heavy in the air. *