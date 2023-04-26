Patience must not be construed as weakness

Former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has said that he reserves the right to pursue legal action against those who leaked his purported audio conversation with a senior PTI lawyer. Responding to an alleged audio leak where the voice said to be of the former CJP could be heard talking about suo motu and contempt of court cases, Saqib Nisar said someone sought advice from him, which he gave. The former CJP said leaking the audio is illegal and unconstitutional, adding his silence and patience should not be construed as his weakness. “Those who do such things should be ashamed of themselves,” Saqib Nisar said, adding he reserved the right to take legal action against those who leaked the audio. He said in the audio leak, he did not say anything against Pakistan or the Constitution, or in favor of India. He added that he offered advice to someone who sought it. “Leaking of a private conversation is not a good step,” Saqib Nisar maintained.

An alleged audio leak featuring former chief justice Saqib Nisar and lawyer Khawaja Tariq Raheem has come to the fore, just days after the leaked audio of a phone call between the incumbent top Supreme Court judge’s mother-in-law and Raheem’s wife stirred up a political storm in the country.

In the latest purported audio leak, the former top judge is speaking about the judgement of a seven-member bench on a “suo motu” notice taken by the apex court in 2010 to Raheem and asking him to look into the matter.

Nisar is purportedly heard telling the details of the judgment to Raheem and saying that it had the “way out” for them. Moreover, Nisar also refers to the ouster of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sardar Tanveer Ilyas as the Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister over contempt of court.