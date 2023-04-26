Elahi, PML-N bigwigs discuss political issues at informal meeting

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi held on Tuesday an informal meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership at former defence minister Pervez Khattak’s residence. The former Punjab chief minister reached the residence of Khattak, where he condoled the death of his wife, while former federal minister Moonis Elahi also condoled over the phone. The PML-N leaders – Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique – came face-to-face with Elahi on the occasion of offering condolences to Parvez Khattak over the death of the latter’s wife. According to a private news channel, the political leaders talked about the solution to take the country out of the quagmire. Saad Rafique, while talking to former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, said, “We are in touch with you. I heard PTI has changed names.” Elahi said, “The caretaker government period has ended. We have filed petitions regarding Punjab and KP. All the talk is going on about how all the political parties respect and honour the Supreme Court so that the elections can be held simultaneously.” The political leaders suggested that the revival of the Punjab and KP assemblies could play a role in terms of addressing the crisis and also in the date of the upcoming elections, adding that after the end of the caretaker government, a new crisis had emerged.