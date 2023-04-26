SCO countries art exhibition of children and young artists soon

With an aim to build a global network for inter-civilization dialogue and cooperation, to depict the splendid Dunhuang culture and to promote the mutual understanding and friendship among peoples of all countries, the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in collaboration with China International Culture Association, the Central Academy of Fine Arts and the SCO Secretariat will organize “Silk Road: Artists’ Rendezvous – The Silk Road in Children’s Eyes” the SCO Countries Art Exhibition of Children and Young Artists.

Pakistani children and young artists aged between 5 and 16 years old can submit their paintings and artworks to the Organizing Committee before May 20, 2023.

“We advocate building of a global network for inter-civilization dialogue and cooperation, the importance of inheritance and innovation of civilizations, depicting splendid Dunhuang Culture and telling Dunhuang story, to embody great changes of people’s lives brought by the exchanges between civilizations and bright expectation for the future, promote mutual understanding and friendship among people of all countries and enhance traditional cultures and cultural exchanges among different countries,” a statement at the Embassy website read about themes of the exhibition.

“The artwork must be original design with a specific and relevant theme. There is no limitation for the materials and style, e.g., colored pencil painting, gouache, watercolor, Chinese painting, oil painting, etc. The submitted artworks are supposed to be graphic artworks (except calligraphic work) Applicant’s name, nationality, age, title of the artwork, size and style should be noted on the lower right corner of the back side of the painting. Each applicants is supposed to submit no more than 2 artworks. National flag and Emblem involved in the artworks should meet the standards. Commercial elements should not be involved in the artworks,” the guidelines about the submissions noted.

Children and young artists who want to join in the exhibition may visit the links of the official website of the Embassy of China in Pakistan (http://pk.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/zbgx/cultureservice/202304/t20230424_11064579.htm) or the Facebook account of China Cultural Center in Pakistan (https://www.facebook.com/cccenterinpak/posts/pfbid025chkNFxu9BWpVGf1mSEzt4c6Jbj7roZuox3SAPABzhndaF3Kys2HomtyJu4oJsWyl) for more details, including the requirements of the artworks, the submission guidance and the contact info of the organizing committee.