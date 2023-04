To celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid ul Fitr, two events marking Eid celebrations were arranged in Turbat and Gwadar which pulled over 6,000 visitors who were entertained with different colourful programmes.

In this connection, a football match was also played at district Dukki. About 200 spectators enjoyed the match in which the local players displayed their skills, providing entertainment to the enthusiastic gathering.

A large number of young people also converged to witness the events.