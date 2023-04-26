APHC strongly condemns gross HR violations in IIOJK

All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah has strongly condemned the gross human rights violations by Indian brutal forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the United Nations, European Union and rest of the civilized world to take India to task for being involved in war crimes in the territory.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah, in a message from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail, said it is the responsibility of the world community particularly United Nations to put pressure on New Delhi to peacefully settle the Kashmir dispute according to the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Indian troops arrested over thirty civilians including women during the continued cordon and search operations (CASOs), which entered its fifth day, today, in Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi districts.

Indian army and paramilitary forces launched the massive operation on Thursday after an attack on an Indian army vehicle which killed five Indian troops of Rashtriya Rifles in Bhata Dhurian in Poonch.

The troops are using drones, military helicopters and sniffer dogs in the operation.