Shehbaz can’t dodge SC

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), claiming that no one was ready to contest polls on the party ticket for free.

The former Punjab chief minister held meetings with various political leaders in which the political situation of the country was highlighted. Talking about the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for May 14, Elahi said, “The PTI is going to

form its government in Punjab.”

In a fresh attack on the incumbent government, Elahi said, “The government is resorting to tactics of delaying the elections. Shehbaz Sharif cannot dodge the Supreme Court.” Earlier on Wednesday, Elahi said that he will continue to extend support to former prime minister Imran Khan. Accusing the government of “betraying the masses”, Elahi claimed, “The government is escaping the elections and dodging 220 million people of the country.”