Three terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat operation

Three terrorists including two suicide bombers were killed during a counter-terrorism operation carried out by police in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district on Monday.

The operation was launched by local police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Pahar Khel Thal, a village on the outskirts of Lakki Marwat, against terrorists.

During the operation, three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the police officials. It may be recalled that a retired colonel Muqarab Khan was also martyred in armed attack by unknown attackers at his hujra the previous night at Lakki Marwat.

Police cordoned off the area and shifted the injured to hospital.