Pak-India border forces exchange sweets

The border forces of Pakistan and India on Monday exchanged sweets and expressed good wishes for each other on the occasion of Eidul Fitr. At the Wagah-Attari border, sweets were exchanged between the local commanders of Pakistan Rangers Punjab and Border Security Force (BSF) India. Similarly, the border forces of the two countries expressed friendship and goodwill with each other at the Ganda Singhwala border in Kasur and other bordering areas. The citizens who came to watch the parade at the Wagah border during Eid said that our relations with India are strained, but it is a good move for both countries to show goodwill to each other on each other’s religious and national and religious festivals. It is a tradition for Indian and Pakistani forces to exchange sweets on days of national importance for the two countries and on the occasion of major festivals every year. The practice is a confidence-building measure and an attempt to establish peace between the nuclear-armed neighbours.