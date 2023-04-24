Aijaz Aslam recalls buying first motorcycle

Actor Aijaz Aslam is one of the most recognised celebrities in the showbiz industry. He has achieved tremendous fame as an actor, model and fashion designer.

The actor has worked in numerous hit dramas and walked the ramp in illustrious fashion shows. The celebrity has worked hard to reach this status.

Aijaz Aslam talked about his acting, modelling and fashion designing career in the ARY Digital show ‘Shan-e-Sahoor.’

Aijaz Aslam said he was associated with the printing business sector as it was his family business. The celebrity said he approached people to have their brochures and paperwork designed.

The actor added that he brought a motorcycle with earnings after becoming a model. The celebrity said he was fond of riding them.

Talking about his acting career, Aijaz Aslam recalled his father strongly opposed his decision to join showbiz when he got his first drama offer. However, his mother convinced him to allow him to work in the industry.

Aijaz Aslam said he turned producer Kazim Shah’s offer to work in his drama. The actor said he got informed someone else was picked when he contacted Kazim Shah again.

The celebrity said he got numerous calls for interviews along with drama and film offers when his first drama got aired.

It is to be noted that Aijaz Aslam has worked on superhit projects ‘Dost’, ‘Main Aur Tum’, ‘Muhabbat Kon Rokay’, ‘Sherdil’, ‘Shehre-Dil Key Darwazay’, ‘Tere Liye’, ‘Saraab’, ‘Kaisi Hain Doorian’, ‘Shadi Mubarak’, ‘Band Bajay Ga’, ‘Baandi’, ‘Mera Pehla Pyar’, ‘Pul Siraat’, ‘Kahani Aik Raat Ki’, ‘Pachtawa’, ‘Shiza’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Log Kya Kahenge’, ‘Nand’ and ‘Uraan’.