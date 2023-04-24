Urwa and Farhan Saeed put separation rumours to rest

Actress Urwa Hocane put the rumours of her separation from her actor-husband Farhan Saeed to rest by sharing their lovely pictures on the social media application Instagram.

She shared their clicks on her Instagram account. They were smiling and in a joyous mood in the pictures. She felicitated Eidul Fitr wishes to netizens through the pictures. The heartwarming images have more than 800,000 likes.

For those unversed, Urwa Hocane tied the knot to Pakistani heartthrob Farhan Saeed in 2016, however, there were speculations around the couple’s separation for quite some time. On the professional front, Urwa Hocane started her acting career in 2011. She has worked in superhit dramas with ‘Khushboo Ka Ghar,’ ‘Meri Ladli,’ ‘Neeli Zinda Hai’ and ‘Amanat’ to name a few.

She has worked in stellar films ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ and ‘Tich Button,’ in which she made her debut as a producer.

Moreover, Urwa Hocane is a social media darling with 5.8 million Instagram followers. She shares pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours.

Farhan Saeed has proved himself as a force to be reckoned with in the drama industry thanks to his impressive performances in the serials ‘Prem Gali’ and ‘Mere Humsafar.’