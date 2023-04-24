Ushna recalls first meeting with Hamza Amin

Actor Ushna Shah said she first met her golfer-husband Hamza Amin through a director. The actor appeared on the ARY Digital show ‘Shan-e-Suhoor,’ where she talked about her marriage life to Hamza Amin. She said a friend, who told her about him, introduced her to the golf player. She said her husband and her friend knew each other as they attended parties and dinners.

The ‘Habs’ star said they crossed paths after days and he expressed his wish to marry her. She added that he also told his mother about it. He added that their families fixed in a meeting months after the interaction.

For the unversed, Ushna Shah announced her engagement to golf player Hamza Amin by sharing a picture on Instagram in December last year. She called him her missing puzzle piece. The golf player said his heart will be the actor’s shelter and his arms will be her home. They tied the knot this February. Ushna Shah has cemented her name with her captivating performances in her serials. The actor can play the roles of both protagonist and antagonist to perfection.

She has starred in several superhit dramas with ‘Ab Kar Meri Rafugari,’ ‘Lashkara,’ ‘Balaa,’ ‘Cheekh,’ ‘Help Me Durdana’ and ‘Bewafa,’ ‘Habs’ being some of them.