‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ continues to rule the box office

Huey Tum Ajnabi, the directorial debut film of renowned journalist Kamran Shahid continued to achieve milestones at the Box Office.

The fusion of love, action, thriller, romance, historical facts and much more is among the movies released on Eidul Fitr that has multiplied the festivities.

Public has massively praised the movie, saying such films should be produced in order to enlighten the young generation to sacrifices rendered by their ancestors. They hoped that the mega-budget film will prove a push to revamp the Lollywood.

Mikal Zulfiqar is the leading cast member while others include Sadia Khan, Samina Peerzada, Ayesha Omar, legendary comedian Sohail Ahmed and Shafqat Cheema.

The nostalgic movie highlights the saga of East Pakistan tragedy occurred in 1971 where Nizam and Zeenat had to pick between their respective homelands and the love of their lives.