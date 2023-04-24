Madhuri cherishes Malala’s quote on World Book Day

Bollywood superstar of yesteryears Madhuri Dixit has showed her love for book reading by sharing a quote from Pakistan’s and world’s youngest Noble laureate, Malala Yousafzai.

Madhuri posted a picture of hers on her Twitter handle with a book in her hand and Malala’s quote: “Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child and one teacher can change the world.”

World Book Day is celebrated on April 23. It is a day dedicated to promoting reading, publishing and copyright around the world.

Madhuri, a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, greeted her fans with “Happy World Book Day” message.

She was appointed UNICEF Celebrity Advocate for child rights in India in 2014. She also used her celebrity status to promote education initiatives, particularly for girls.

Malala, who was shot in the head in 2012 by an extremist gunman, while on her way to school, survived the attack and has become a global symbol of resistance against oppression, an advocate for education and women’s rights.

Her quote “let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world,” from her speech delivered at the United Nations in 2013 has become a maxim for advocates of right to education worldwide.