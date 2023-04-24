FBR releases updated ATL, showing increase in active taxpayers to 3.5m

On April 24, 2023, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) released the updated Active Taxpayers List (ATL) based on income tax returns filed up until that date. The latest ATL reveals an increase in the number of active taxpayers to 3.55 million for the tax year 2022, compared to the previous ATL released on March 01, 2023, which included the names of 3.21 million taxpayers for the same tax year. The ATL for the tax year 2021, which was released last year, included returns filed until February 26, 2023, and had 4.19 million taxpayers. READ MORE: Tax Treatment of Foreign Source Income for Residents in Pakistan According to the FBR officials, taxpayers, including salaried individuals, business owners, associations of persons, and companies with a special year, have until September 30 to file their income tax return for the tax year 2022. However, companies with a normal accounting year must file their annual return by December 31. The deadline for Tax Year 2022 was extended multiple times, and it concluded on December 15, 2022. Those who filed their returns by December 15, 2022, are eligible for the ATL, as well as those who filed after the due date but paid the surcharge.