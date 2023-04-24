Salman Khan and Sangeeta’s playful reunion sparks rejoice among fans

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani are said to be reunited as they made an appearance together with Sangeeta Bijlani playfully punching Salman Khan’s face, leaving him in fits of laughter.

The duo was attending a mutual friend’s party when the playful moment took place. In a video shared on social media, Sangeeta Bijlani can be seen giving Salman Khan a playful punch, while he bursts into laughter. The video has since gone viral, leaving fans of the two stars overjoyed at their playful reunion. Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani dated in the late 80s and early 90s, but have remained friends even after their breakup. Their recent reunion has sparked speculation among fans about whether the two are considering rekindling their relationship, but there has been no official confirmation from either of them.