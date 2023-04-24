‘The Little Mermaid’ poster causes worldwide searches for purple bikini to skyrocket

Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for ‘purple bikini’ exploded 311 percent worldwide just hours after the poster for the hotly anticipated remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid dropped. A new finding by fashion site Nasty Gal reveals that online searches for ‘purple bikini’ skyrocketed to over triple the average in one day, according to the analysis of Google search data. Searches for ‘mermaid style’ have also risen 171 percent worldwide as well as searches for ‘shell bikini’, Ariel’s signature bikini style, have risen 244 percent since the picture dropped online. The movie starring Halle Bailey in the lead role is to be released later this month, being directed by Rob Marshall and also starring Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay, Jonah Hauer-King and more. A spokesperson for Nasty Gal commented on the findings: “The Little Mermaid has been an iconic part of popular culture, from Ariel’s instantly recognisable outfit to the catchy soundtrack.