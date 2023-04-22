Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal’s romantic dance goes viral

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal, a celebrity couple, have been giving fans big relationship goals ever since they got married last year.

The duo frequently appears together in media or on social media, and their most recent video has gone viral.

Shahroz and Sadaf are seen dancing together lovingly while twinned in black in the short clip that has gone viral. While Sadaf is wearing a classic black jora with white embroidery and see-through sleeves, Shahroz is dressed in a black shalwar kameez.

The couple’s chemistry is evident as they rock the music, smiling and gazing into each other’s eyes. The duo was described as ‘goals’ and ‘adorable’ in numerous comments made by viewers who couldn’t stop themselves. Shahroz and Sadaf have been well-known for a time, but things haven’t always gone smoothly in their marriage. In 2020, when they announced their engagement, there was some controversy because Shahroz had recently divorced his ex-wife, actress Syra Yousuf.

The couple has since moved on and seems happier than ever, though. The couple is the parents of a stunning baby girl and they frequently post photos and videos of themselves together on social media to demonstrate their love for one another.