Bushra looks elegant in black attire

Bushra Ansari is a Pakistani actress, comedian, singer, and playwright who started her career as a child performer in the 1950s. Bushra Ansari won numerous awards during her career, including the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1989 for her contributions to the arts of Pakistan. Bushra Ansari just shared her most Recent, photo on Instagram. She looks fabulous and stunning. In her post, she captions Ptv special Eid transmission for 3 days..thanks Noor Jahan by Nazia Ejaz..for the beautiful out fits. Hamari malika y taranuum ki bete.I love you. Many fans praised her. A million fans flooded the comment section. One user commented on her post: MashAllah stay blessed always Another user also commented: ‘Amazing?. On the professional front,Bushra Ansari’s first dramatic acting role was in one of Iqbal Ansari’s productions. She also appeared on PTV’s most-watched shows, including Angan Terha, Show Time, Show Sha, Rang Tarang, Emergency Ward and the sketch comedy TV series Fifty Fifty.