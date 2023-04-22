PFC to participate in 133rd Canton fair

The Pakistan Furniture Council, in collaboration with ChenOne, will participate in the world’s top 133rd Canton Fair to showcase Pakistani products and explore new export markets, besides attracting foreign investments.

Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq, while talking to a delegation of exporters led by Faran Shahid, said on Friday that it was an efficient trade platform for global business opportunities which is being held since 1957. “It will provide an opportunity to present a world-class range of Pak-made furniture products and all other allied services, including import and export mainly with various and flexible patterns of trade,” he added.

Ashfaq said PFC and ChenOne would both hold a series of meetings with other multinationals and exchange their professional expertise with each other to further improve the quality of their products at par with international standards for bolstering the rate of trade in the field.

He said nearly more than 25,000 of China’s best foreign trade companies and about 6,000 overseas companies were likely to participate which he added would help determine market potential and evaluate competition besides initiating joint ventures and project partnerships.

Mian Araib, another member of the delegation, urged the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to manage single-country expos in all major countries for the effective and result-oriented promotion of Pak products that can compete globally with their competitors in terms of their best quality. He said these Pak expos would help find out new partnerships to increase the volume of exports and enter into new joint ventures in their areas of interest.