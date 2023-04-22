Hailstorm ends fourth Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 after Chad Chapman blitz

RAWALPINDI: A hailstorm shower ended the fourth T20 international in Rawalpindi after New Zealand’s Mark Chapman and Chad Bowes hit aggressive half-centuries against Pakistan on Thursday. Chapman was 71 not out off 42 balls as New Zealand – sent in to bat by Pakistan – were 5-164-5 in 18.5 overs when rain stopped play at Rawalpindi Stadium. It turned into a hailstorm as match officials assessed the conditions before calling off the match as abandoned. Pakistan leads the five-match series 2-1 after winning the first two matches by 88 and 38 runs while New Zealand took the third by four runs – all in Lahore. The final match is in Rawalpindi on April 24 after Eid holidays. Left-hander Chapman held the innings with stands of 54 for the fourth wicket with Bowes who made 38-ball 54, lifting New Zealand from a precarious 3-54. Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Imad Wasim had derailed New Zealand by dismissing Tom Latham (13), Will Young (6) and Daryl Mitchell (3) to finish with figures of 3-19 in his four overs. Chapman, who hit ten boundaries and a six, completed his 1000 T20I runs on 49 and also added 56 for the fifth wicket with Rachin Ravindra who scored eight. Bowes hit seven boundaries and a six before falling to Shaheen Shah Afridi.