Roma score twice in extra time to book last four spot

ROME: Stephan El Shaarawy and Lorenzo Pellegrini scored in extra time to earn hosts AS Roma a spot in the Europa League semi-finals after defeating Dutch side Feyenoord 4-1 on Thursday for a 4-2 aggregate win. El Shaarawy converted a cross from Tammy Abraham after 101 minutes and captain Pellegrini, who missed a penalty in last week’s first leg, sealed the win seven minutes later when he slotted in a rebound from an Abraham shot. Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho was full of praise for his team after reaching his second European semi-final in a row with Roma, following last season’s Conference League title. “Maybe someone thinks differently, but in my view, the team played very well in a difficult match to deal with,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “I’m sure the fans would have gone home happy for the team regardless of the result. We have limits, but this team is a family.”