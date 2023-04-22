Acclaimed director Milo Rau brings ‘Antigone’ to the Amazon

Eldorado dos Carajás, Brazil, April 21 (AFP/APP):He has been called “the most controversial director in theater,” so it’s no surprise Milo Rau’s latest project is graphic and visceral: an updated version of “Antigone” transposing the Greek tragedy to the Amazon rainforest and reenacting a bloody massacre. The Swiss director, who heads the NTGent theater in the Belgian city of Ghent, has made his name as a provocateur, whether travelling to Moscow to stage the trial of Russian protest punk band Pussy Riot, using children to play out the story of notorious Belgian pedophile Marc Dutroux, or trying to recruit members of world’s deadliest terrorist group as actors.

Now the acclaimed director has landed in the small town of Eldorado dos Carajas, in northern Brazil, to recreate a 1996 massacre in which police opened fire on impoverished farmers who were protesting for land, killing 19 people in cold blood. A short film of the reenacted massacre will play during “Antigone in the Amazon,” a theatrical alarm bell warning of the dangers of humankind’s destruction of the rainforest, which will premiere on May 13 at Rau’s theater. The play, which stars an Indigenous activist, Kay Sara, as Antigone — the tortured heroine who defies a brutal government and pays with her life — will also play at France’s prestigious Avignon festival in July. Rau, 46, spent nearly a month in Brazil producing the reenactment.

That included tracking down survivors of the 27-year-old massacre to join as actors in the performance, in which police in riot gear descended on the defenseless protesters with harrowing realism, beating them, dragging them through the street and gunning them down. Directing the survivors as actors in the grisly scene was a delicate exercise, Rau admits.

“In the nucleus, in the center, there is this super dark history. So today we restaged it with the survivors, (who were) at this very spot in the very moment,” he told AFP in an interview.