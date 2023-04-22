Bilawal’s visit to India disrespectful to Kashmiri sacrifices: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhary criticized Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s potential visit to India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Goa, India. Speaking out against the possible visit on Friday, Mr Chaudhary took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the matter. Mr Chaudhary declared that Mr Bhutto’s visit to India would be disrespectful to the sacrifices made by the Kashmiris. He stated that prioritizing cooperation with India while pushing the Kashmir issue aside was part of an international agenda. According to Mr Chaudhary, this Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government was imposed on Pakistan to serve this agenda. While emphasizing that PTI was in favor of friendly relations with other countries, including India, mR Chaudhary stated that PTI would not allow Pakistan to become a puppet state. He urged that relations between states should be based on equality, and expressed his reservations about Pakistan losing importance to friendly countries. The SCO meeting is scheduled to take place in Goa, India.