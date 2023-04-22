Shikarpur court sends Gandapur on 14-day judicial remand

A local court in Shikarpur on Friday approved 14-day judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur in a provocative speech case. The former minister on Kashmir Affairs was produced before a special magistrate by police amid tight security. The police sought his physical remand in the case but their plea was rejected by the judge, who sent the PTI leader to Sukkur Central Jail on judicial remand.The court has directed the police to produce Mr Gandapur before it again on April 26. A case was registered against the PTI stalwart on the complaint of a citizen named Amanullah over anti-state speeches and tweets. A day earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore handed over the former federal minister to Sindh police over transit remand. ATC judge Abhar Gul Khan had heard the case and approved his two-day transit remand. Ali Amin Gandapur, who is facing various cases, was taken into custody by the Lahore police earlier this week soon after a court in Bhakkar granted him bail in the checkpost attack case.