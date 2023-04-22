Dry weather likely to persist in most parts of country

The Met Office on Thursday predicted dry weather in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts. However, the Met Office predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), upper Punjab, Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). According to the Synoptic Situation, “A shallow westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country.” During the past 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in upper KP, Kashmir, GB, upper/central Punjab, and Islamabad. Meanwhile, the weather remained dry in other parts of the country. The rainfall(mm) observed in KP including Saidu Sharif 28, Kakul 18, Dir (Lower 11, Upper 09), Pattan 10, Kalam 07, Mir Khani, Drosh 06, Balakot, Malam Jabba 05, Cherat 03, Parachinar, Chitral 02, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 12, Rawalakot 10, Muzaffarabad (Airport 09, City 05), Kotli 01, Punjab: Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 20, Chaklala 04), Islamabad (Saidpur 16, Zeropoint 14, Bokra 05, Golra 01), Murree 15, Joharabad, Narowal 03, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 06, Astore and Gupis 01. Today’s Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature in °C: Shaheed Benazirbad 42, Mithi, Hyderabad, Sibbi, Padidan and Tando Jam 40.