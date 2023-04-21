Watch: Jhanvi Kapoor ‘ignores’ Shehnaaz Gill at event

Social media fan fights are an unfortunate yet typical occurrence, and this time it’s between Janhvi Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill followers. A video from an event at which both actresses were present has gone viral, sparking a heated argument among their respective fan bases.

Kapoor, Gill, and South Indian actress Pooja Hegde may be seen seated together in the video. However, some Shehnaaz Gill admirers believe Kapoor snubbed her throughout the ceremony, which has caused consternation among “Shehnaazians.”

This controversy has sparked a wave of arguments and counter-arguments between the two fan groups, with both sides fiercely defending their idols.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UrvashiDinesh (@sidnaazmyfamily)

Meanwhile, Gill is gearing up for the release of her first Bollywood film, Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, on April 21, 2023, over Eid weekend.

Kapoor, on the other hand, has multiple projects in the works, including Bawaal, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, and a rumored Chaalbaaz remake. She is also working on projects with Vijay Deverakonda and Jr NTR.