Fahad Mustafa leaves everyone spellbound in grey ethnic attire

Fahad Salahuddin Tunio aka Fahad Mustafa is one of the most charming actors in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Besides being an actor he is also a tremendous host and has been entertaining his admirers with his hosting talent with the live show Jeeto Pakistan.

Fahad often shares his dashing photos from the set of his live show and leaves his fans spellbound. This time is no exception as he shared his stunning photos on his Instagram account wearing precious grey shalwar kameez.

Fahad donned awesome brown brogue shoes and made a great fashion statement. Fahad wore a black wristwatch and the same coloured glasses which went ably with his overall ensemble. Fahad has the ability to rock his every attire whether it is Eastern or Western.

On the professional front, Fahad is about to produce three films, the first of which is Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga written by Yasir Husain.