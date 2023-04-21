Sparx Smartphones signs Superstar Wahaj Ali as its brand ambassador

Sparx Smartphones, a brand developed and owned by Deploy Private Limited, is a pioneer in mobile phone technology, renowned for its innovative features and exceptional design, has appointed Wahaj Ali, the heartthrob of Pakistan and the renowned star from the famous drama serial Tere Bin, as its Brand Ambassador for the highly anticipated neo7 Ultra series, which is set to be launched in May 2023. The announcement was made in an official signing ceremony today at the Deploy’s regional office in Lahore.

Wahaj Ali’s immense popularity and charismatic persona perfectly embody Sparx Smartphones’ values and commitment to excellence. As an ideal representative for the brand, Wahaj Ali is poised to promote Sparx Smartphones’ exceptional products and contribute to our ongoing success. The signing ceremony was attended by Deploy Private Limited’s Chairman, Asif Khan, Chief Executive, Zeeshan Qureshi, and MD, Naveed Rangeela. Asif Khan expressed his belief that this partnership will yield positive results for the brand.

Zeeshan Qureshi, the Chief Executive Officer of Deploy Private Limited, also expressed his delight, saying, “We are pleased to welcome Wahaj Ali as our brand ambassador. His talent, dedication, and values align perfectly with our brand, and we look forward to working with him to expand our reach and bring our products to a wider audience.” Naveed Rangeela, the MD, expressed his enthusiasm, noting, “We are confident that Wahaj Ali’s partnership with Sparx Smartphones will allow us to connect with our customers on a deeper level and highlight our brand’s unique strengths to a broader audience.”

In conclusion, Sparx Smartphones management is thrilled to have Wahaj Ali as their brand ambassador for the neo7 Ultra series. With this collaboration, Sparx aims to make significant strides in the highly competitive smartphone market, and they are confident that Wahaj Ali’s immense popularity and influence will play an essential role in achieving their objectives.