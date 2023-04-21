Cuban President Diaz-Canel to tackle ‘inefficiencies’ after reelection

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel vowed to “resolve inefficiencies” after clinching a second five-year term on Wednesday in a parliamentary vote for which he was the sole candidate in a country where political opposition is illegal. Diaz-Canel’s bid was confirmed with 459 of the 462 legislators present in the Communist Party of Cuba-aligned National Assembly voting for his reelection, its president Esteban Lazo announced in the chamber. The president then urged his cabinet to “face up to obstacles and resolve inefficiencies” in order to “increase the supply of goods and services and to control inflation.”