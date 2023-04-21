No dialogue with ‘gun on our heads’

Backing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s stance on talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over the election date, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday said that dialogues cannot be held with the opposition by putting a gun to their heads. Addressing a press conference, the foreign minister said that a conspiracy is being hatched to impose a “one unit policy” in the country. Separately, Bilawal Bhutto reiterated Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stance to hold negotiation s with political parties. He vowed to convince Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) allies including JUIF Maulana Fazlur Rehman and commented he would try to convince allies. He reiterated early Punjab elections will have an impact on the national politics and on the country. Bilawal Bhutto has said that the parties included in PDM are standing with the Parliament and they are in favor of conducting simultaneously elections across the country.