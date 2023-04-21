IHC orders adequate security to PTI chief

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued written orders to the Threat Assessment Committee over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s plea seeking security and directed the provision of appropriate safety measures. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had earlier remarked that PTI chairman Imran Khan should be provided security according to his status as an ex-prime minister. Notably, the high court was hearing the deposed premier’s plea regarding being provided security after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had “threatened” him. Further, the court had been moved after Imran’s security had been taken away. The IHC has now directed the Threats Assessment Committee to evaluate the amount of danger to the ex-PM’s life and ensure the appropriate level of security. “It appears that decisions taken with regards to the provision of security have been appropriate, however, have remained only on paper,” the court observed. The IHC has also stated that Imran’s lawyer has argued before the court that the PTI leader is not provided security in accordance with his status as a former prime minister, particularly when he visits the federal capital.

In its verdict, the court ordered a reassessment of security for the PTI chief. “The Threat Assessment Committee makes security arrangements according to the threats,” the judgment read underscoring that “while providing security to Imran Khan, it is important to keep in mind the recent attack and the threat level.”