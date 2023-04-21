Event held at Chinese embassy to promote astronautical science

To enhance the understanding of young people in the SCO countries in the field of astronautical science and technology, promote their development and deepen practical and friendly cooperation, the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission(GNFCC) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO), China Manned Space Agency, All-China Youth Federation, China Soong Ching Ling Foundation and the secretariat of the SCO Youth Committee co-hosted an event entitled ” SCO Students’ Talk with Taikonauts of Shenzhou-15 ” on Thursday.

As the branch venue, Chinese embassy in Islamabad held the “Talk with Taikonauts of Shenzhou-15” event. Ms. Pang Chunxue, Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy, Shahid Mahmood Baig, Chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation, Ms. Asif Farhat, Founder of Institute of Peace and Diplomatic studies, members from Institute of Space Technology Islamabad and many young Pakistani students from different schools in Islamabad attended the event.

Aliza Jamil, student of Class 8, from Islamabad Model College for Girls, interacted with the Chinese astronaut asking about how to breath in space, the astronaut gave a very comprehensive response from space.

“Talk with Taikonauts of Shenzhou-15” event is significant for broadening the youths’ horizon and lighting up their dreams about exploring the mysterious and diverse universe. Youths are young ambassadors of China-Pakistan friendship and hope of our two countries, the iron-clad relationship should be passed from generation to generation.

This year is the tenth anniversary of BRI and CPEC, S&T cooperation is an important part of it, will surely provide strong support to the high quality and sustainable development of CPEC.

Cooperation on science and technology between China and Pakistan has achieved a number of remarkable accomplishments, including the Pakistani medicine seeds returning from Chinese space station after experimentation. China’s development and Chinese modernization will create more opportunities for Pakistan and the world.