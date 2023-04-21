Ban imposed on pillion riding in DI Khan

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has imposed Section 144 Cr.PC with immediate effect in district Dera ismail Khan to ensure a peaceful environment during Eid-ul-Fitr. According to a notification issued here by the DC office, a ban has been imposed on the display of arms, aerial firing, fireworks, pillion-riding, Shisha Clubs and use of Sound systems for 11 days. The order aimed at ensuring public safety by preventing breach of the peace would come into force immediately and remain enforced from April 20 to 30.