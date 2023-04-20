Digital charity app My Impact Meter and Punjab IT Board have joined hands under which they will work together for the awareness of digital charity.

The MoU was signed by CEO MIM Kanwal Cheema and Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf.

Kanwal Cheema said that the cooperation of government institutions is important for us. By cooperating with PITB, our movement to end poverty in Pakistan will get stronger and the message will be common.

Chairman PITB Faisal Yusuf also appreciated MIM and said it is a wonderful project which will bring good results and will prove to be a precursor in the service of humanity.