Tarar says PTI’s wrong policy caused current wave of terrorism

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar on Wednesday blamed the recent wave of terror on the ‘wrong policy’ of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to engage militants and allow them to resettle in Pakistan’s tribal areas.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, he said, sacrifices rendered by Pakistan’s armed forces for the elimination of terrorism had been overshadowed by political issues in the country. He said that it was unfortunate that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is responsible for the current political unrest and economic challenges. The minister recalled that after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, the in-camera- briefing was given to lawmakers regarding return of terrorists operating in the Afghanistan. Tarar said that at that time the then opposition parties expressed reservations on the idea of negotiation and their settlement in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is going through very critical juncture and country’s armed forces and police is being targeted by the terrorists. He said that Pakistan armed forces fighting against the terrorists from the last 30 years courageously. “It was the desire of the government to pass a unanimous resolution to address this issue,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik said that without new census, the delimitation and elections in parts would drag the country into worst political crisis. Talking to a private news channel, Musadik said that the election in two provinces was tantamount to violate the right to vote of the rest of country.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had serious reservations on the election, if serious efforts were made to clear the confusion of majority of political forces, there would have been no obstacle in conduction the elections.

The Federal Consolidated Fund of Pakistan, according to the Constitution, can only be ordered to issue by the federal government, he added To a query about the development on the agreement to receive subsidized oil from Russia, the minister stated that hopefully, within a month, we will have the first shipment coming.