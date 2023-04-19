Pakistan Embassy in Sudan hit by bullets amid clashes

In a shocking turn of events, the Embassy of Pakistan in Sudan has been hit by three bullets amid clashes between Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces.

The incident caused significant damage to the Chancery building and has been condemned as a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention.

Under the Convention, the host government is responsible for providing security to diplomatic missions, and this incident has highlighted the urgent need for increased security measures to protect diplomatic personnel and facilities.

The Embassy of Pakistan has called on both parties to exercise restraint and has requested the government of Sudan to immediately deploy security personnel to ensure the protection and security of the embassy.

They have also urged all Pakistanis in the area to stay at home and avoid unnecessary outgoings due to the deteriorating security situation.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of diplomatic missions in Sudan, and calls for increased security measures have been made to ensure the safety of all personnel and facilities.

Thousands of residents fled Sudan’s capital Wednesday as fighting between the army and paramilitaries — which has killed around 200 people — raged for a fifth day after a 24-hour truce collapsed.

The violence erupted on Saturday between the forces of two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Deafening explosions rattled buildings and heavy gunfire were heard in Khartoum, as witnesses said plumes of thick black smoke emanated from buildings around the army headquarters in central Khartoum.

RSF fighters atop armoured vehicles and pick-up trucks laden with heavy weapons swarmed the streets, as the army’s fighter jets roared overhead and fired on RSF targets, the witnesses said.

Civilians huddled in their homes were becoming increasingly desperate, with dwindling food supplies, power outages, and a lack of running water.

Their hopes of being evacuated were dashed when a 24-hour humanitarian ceasefire collapsed within minutes of its proposed start at 1600 GMT on Tuesday.

Thousands of people took matters into their own hands and, according to witnesses, began leaving their homes in Khartoum, some in cars and others on foot, including women and children.

They said the streets were littered with dead bodies, the stench of which filled the air.