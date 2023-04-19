Faisal Kapadia says he’s working on a short film not for Pakistan rather representing Pakistan

“We in Mindmap love a challenge; anything with a broken narrative; something difficult; something they say cannot be done; we love those campaigns. Yes, sure we represent a lot of fashion and lifestyle as well but our heart is in narrative change,” ace publicist Faisal Kapadia says.

“Recently my daughter has gone to college in Italy and so I have had the chance to visit it. I saw the country at length and I’ve completely unabashedly fallen head over heels in love with this country and in particular the city of Rome,” he says.

Talking about MindMap, Faisal Kapadia says, “Me and Amena Kamaal (the actual mind in Mindmap) came from two very different backgrounds. As individuals we have always believed in change through technology and evolution and though the options on offer in our field were a bit antiquated so we created an option. Mindmap has a hippy soul and a geeks brain its ethos is honesty disruption and vitality with a firm believe in the power of narrative. We try to manage expectations as best as we can or point them in the right direction the objective is to keep a healthy relationship and avoid toxicity,” he says.

“We are currently engrossed in something new for us; a content piece which will hopefully make us proud. We are working on a short film not for Pakistan rather representing Pakistan,” he adds.

“I think anyone who is looking for what we do should look at the body of work and whether it is something they want and align with. Forget the tall claims and look at the work we believe ours speaks for itself,” Kapadia says.

“Well, first Wajahat Rauf who convinced me to write again which introduced me to media and then Amena Kamaal my partner who made me think influencing popular narrative is possible to Deepak Perwani who brought me into the lifestyle industry. These are the three people who started this crazy journey,” he says.