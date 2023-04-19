Bella Hadid shares she’s six-month sober a month after revealing why she quit alcohol 261

Bella Hadid revealed she is six months sober now as she dropped a screengrab of a sobriety counter-style app on her phone.

The supermodel got candid about her decision to quit alcohol after experiencing horrible anxiety whenever she had a heavy night of drinking.

In an interview with InStyle Magazine, sister of supermodel Gigi Hadid revealed, “I have done my fair share of drinking.”

“I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself.

“I don’t feel the need [to drink alcohol] because I know how it will affect me at three in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school,” she added.

“There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”

Bella has previously been candid about dealing with “excruciating” and “debilitating” mental health struggles.

“In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style,” she told WSJ Magazine last year.

“When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good about this and do I feel comfortable?”