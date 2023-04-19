Zendaya Sparkles on Night Out With Tom Holland at Star-Studded Cultural Center Opening in India

Zendaya showcased one of her most stunning styles yet on a night out in India with boyfriend Tom Holland.

On April 1, the Spider-Man co-stars attended the second day celebration for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Zendaya turned heads in a midnight blue saree with sparkling and floral embellishments, paired with a gold bralette.

She and Tom, who wore a black tux, posed for pics on the red carpet separately. Zendaya did appear together with her outfit’s designer, Rahul Mishra, and Law Roach, her longtime stylist. (He recently announced he was retiring from dressing celebrities while denying rumors of a falling out with Zendaya.)

Zendaya and Tom arrived in Mumbai March 31 and were photographed at the airport. Their trip comes weeks after they visited the actor’s parents in his native London.

“Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the @nmacc.india,” Tom wrote on Instagram. “A truly wonderful experience that I’ll never forget.” The actor and Zendaya were not the only internationally famous celebs at the Mumbai event, which began March 31. Others spotted walking the red carpet included Gigi Hadid, Penélope Cruz and married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Priyanka, who is originally from India, walked the red carpet the first opening night in a nude, sparkling, semi-sheer gown with a cape. On day two, she showcased a custom outfit by designer Amit Aggarwal, made up of a colorful skirt with a thigh-high slit that was made out of a vintage saree, paired with a holographic bustier, the Hindustan Times reported.