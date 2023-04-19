Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Pregnancy Reveal During Super Bowl 2023

Moments after gracing the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl, Rihanna seemingly received a shoutout from her ex Chris Brown. As the “Work” singer-who while performing, revealed that she is pregnant with her second baby-sang a medley of her singles on Feb. 12, Chris shared a message to Instagram Stories, writing, “Go Girl,” adding both a praying hands emoji and red hands emoji. This isn’t the first time that fans have noticed that Chris, 33, has appeared to send well wishes to Rihanna, 34. In May 2022, shortly after the Grammy winner welcomed her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, the “Look at Me Now” artist also shared a note to Instagram Stories, writing, “congratulations,” alongside a pregnant woman emoji. The former couple dated for nearly two years until their 2009 split. In February of that year, an argument between the two during Grammys weekend became physical.