Indian cricketer Siraj reports corrupt approach made during Australia ODI series

NEW DELHI: India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has reported a “corrupt approach” to BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) from a man who wanted inside information after losing a lot of money while betting. Siraj was approached during the ODI series between India and Australia in March, just before IPL 2023 began, and promptly reported the matter to ACU officials. “It wasn’t a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches,” a senior BCCI source told PTI. “He had lost huge money, and approached Siraj for inside information. “Siraj reported the approach immediately. The law enforcement authorities have nabbed the man. More details are being awaited.” Ever since S Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila — all Rajasthan Royals bowlers at the time — were arrested on charges of spot-fixing, and former CSK official Gurunath Meiyappan was arrested for links to betting in May 2013, the BCCI has stepped up its anti-corruption drive. There is a mandatory ACU workshop for players, and there are sanctions for those who fail to report a corrupt approach. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was suspended in 2019 because he didn’t report a corrupt approach during a tri-series in early 2018, as well as during his IPL stint later that year.