Mahira Khan discloses her struggles in personal life and career

Mahira Khan, the Pakistani actor, spoke about her career and personal life in an interview. She shared that despite setbacks and trolling, she loves her job and has never regretted her career choice. The Humsafar star believes she has found the perfect environment to thrive, which is a creative space.

Khan acknowledged that as a public figure, there is an element of the public owning her, but she remains an individual first. She believes that everyone is equal and tries her best to be kind. As an actor, Khan finds it challenging to deliver heavy emotional content on set while dealing with her own emotional baggage. She emphasised the importance of taking breaks from social media when she needs time off. Her family and close friends provide her with stability and help bring her back to reality when she needs it.

Mahira acknowledged that it is difficult for people to relate to her struggles as a celebrity, especially with trolls targeting her online. She also talked about the issue of safety in Pakistan, stating that women, in particular, are not safe.

The actor understands why some celebrities are not vocal about issues, as they are often the easiest targets, and their opinions and actions are often used as bait by the media or political parties. She shares her opinion and is often criticised for it. Khan said that she doesn’t blame anyone who doesn’t speak up. She is a National Goodwill Ambassador and is using her platform to raise awareness about women’s safety issues. The Legend of Maula Jatt star stressed the importance of taking collective responsibility for safety and treating everyone as equals, regardless of their gender or background.

In conclusion, Mahira Khan shared her experience as an actor and the challenges she faces while performing her job. She emphasised the importance of being kind, taking breaks from social media and having a support system to bring her back to reality. She also talked about safety issues in Pakistan, particularly for women and called for collective responsibility to ensure everyone’s safety.