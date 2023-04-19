Daughter exposes Fiza’s secret mission

Pakistani showbiz personality Fiza Ali was recently seen indulging in a humorous yet clever distraction tactic as she enjoyed a delicious plate of ‘Chaat’.

In a video circulating on social media, Fiza Ali can be seen with a dupatta (scarf) draped over half her face as she indulges in the experience of munching on a street snack that is quite popular among to the desi community known as ‘Chaat’.

You can find different versions of Chaat at outlets around the localities, some of the more popular options include: ‘Fruit Chaat’, ‘Chana Chaat’, ‘Papri Chaat’, ‘Mix Chaat’ etc.

Moving on to the funniest part that has also managed to appeal to the masses to some extent is the sheer confidence portrayed by little Fiza Ali in the various updates that hit the internet. In the latest post, the little lady has decided to expose her mother by capturing her video as she secretly enjoys a food consumption experience. The reason why Fiza Ali was seen eating in a public place with her face completely hidden is because when public figures tend to visit different places, it is very likely that they end up with their fans, who will most likely ask for photos or even just want to enjoy short conversations. However, there is an urgent need to understand that public figures are also human and no one likes to be in the public eye or under scrutiny all the time.

During the course of the video, Fiza Ali’s daughter makes sure to let everyone know how her mom likes to indulge in secret missions to enjoy experiences without the constant attention that seems to be fixed on celebrities.

At the end of the video, Fiza lovingly scolds her daughter to stop her video making session because someone might catch them. Fiza Ali enjoys a very strong relationship with her daughter, as can be seen from the updates that the showbiz star likes to post on social networks. Earlier, Fiza had posted a series of photos of herself and her little one indulging in some ‘serious’ posing techniques with Fiza Ali’s daughter garnering surprising attention for her intense portrayal of expression at such a young age.