Maha Ali Kazmi accuses Ali Noor of inappropriate behaviour

Singer Maha Ali Kazmi has come forward with allegations of inappropriate behaviour against fellow musician Ali Noor.

In a statement posted on her social media accounts on Sunday, Kazmi accused Noor of making unwanted advances towards her and behaving in a disrespectful manner. Kazmi, who is known for her popular tracks like “Jana Nahi” and “Begum,” claimed that the incident occurred at a recent music festival where Noor was also performing. She alleged that Noor made advances towards her despite her repeated refusals and went on to behave inappropriately. “I want to speak out about an experience I had with Ali Noor. At a recent music festival, Ali made advances towards me that I found to be inappropriate and disrespectful. Despite my refusals, he continued to make advances and behave inappropriately towards me,” Kazmi wrote in her statement. Kazmi further added that she had initially tried to deal with the incident privately, but after Noor’s behaviour continued to be disrespectful, she felt compelled to speak out publicly. “I tried to handle this privately, but Ali’s behaviour continued to be disrespectful and inappropriate towards me. I feel that it is my responsibility to speak out publicly so that other women do not have to go through what I went through,” Kazmi stated. Noor, who is a prominent figure in the Pakistani music industry, has not yet responded to the allegations made by Kazmi. The music festival organizers have also not issued a statement regarding the incident. The incident has sparked a conversation on social media about the prevalence of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and the need for stricter measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. Many fans of both artists have expressed their support for Kazmi and have called for accountability from Noor.