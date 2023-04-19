Minal Khan is a vision to behold in ethnic blue attire

Minal Khan is a household name in Pakistani entertainment. The actress has earned a name for herself in Pakistani showbiz due to her stunning beauty and excellent performances. Her acting in the drama series Nand received much praise and appreciation. Minal Khan, a popular showbiz diva, is back in the spotlight with new images. She frequently shares photos with her followers from the set of Khel Kay Jeet and this time is no exception. Minal shared photos wearing violet-blue and stunned everyone with her killer looks. She also posed with her husband Ahsan Mohsin Akram and the couple looked mesmerizing. Minal pleased her followers with silver shoes and loose curls, which gave grace to her appearance. On the professional front, the young actress has appeared in several major hit drama serials, including Nand, Jalan and Hassad.